AR, social media and influencers drive beauty and fashion purchases in India: Meta Report

As per the GWI study by Meta, Instagram reels is playing a leading role in aiding discovery for beauty and fashion brands.
Meta has unveiled key consumer behavior findings from two studies focused on the beauty and the fashion segments in India. They reveal the role of Meta platforms, especially Instagram Reels, in brand and product discovery within the beauty and fashion industry. Moreover, the studies also highlight the increasing role of creators and augmented reality (AR) in driving purchase decisions.
The insights stem from a Meta-commissioned online study by consumer insights platform GWI across internet users in India. The two reports shed light on the evolving consumer behaviour amongst beauty and fashion shoppers and provide key insights to marketers and brands from the industry.
Meghna Apparao, director, e-commerce and retail, Meta (India), shared, “The insights reveal how AR and content creators are disrupting the expanding beauty and fashion industries in India. Both verticals are growing strongly on Meta platforms and advertisers from these verticals are turning to Instagram reels for engagement and business growth.”
The beauty report indicates a major shift in post-pandemic buying habits, with 68% favoring online purchases—a 15% increase from pre-Covid. 80% of surveyed shoppers discover beauty brands on social media with 92% finding them on Meta platforms, including 47% via Instagram reels. AR awareness is also rising, noted by 80% of beauty consumers. Specifically, 75% claim that virtual try-ons, especially for lipsticks, increase their likelihood of purchasing beauty products online.
The fashion study revealed that 76% of consumers find fashion brands via social media, with a significant 97% discovering them through Meta platforms- 52% attributing their discovery to Instagram reels. Interestingly, 39% made purchases after finding brands on Reels. AR is also gaining traction in fashion, recognised by 80% of participants. Additionally, 78% agree that virtual try-ons encourage them to buy online.
The studies also highlight how Indian consumers largely rely on Indian creators for authentic information and reviews. The study revealed that 2 out of 3 viewers of fashion content and 7 out of 10 viewers of beauty content follow Indian influencers, which significantly influences their purchasing decisions.