Bidding farewell to Mumbai’s ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxis

Amul, Radio City, Uber and Zee5 Global have expressed their disappointment over the discontinuation of the Premier Padmini taxis.
Mumbai, considered as India's financial and entertainment capital, now finds itself bereft of two of its most cherished modes of transportation: double-decker buses and the premier Padmini taxis.
The black-and-yellow taxis, referred to as ‘Kaali Peeli’ for their distinctive color scheme, will now bid farewell to the bustling streets of Mumbai. With the emergence of app-based cab services and bike-based taxi options, the demand for these traditional taxis has dwindled.
Brands including Amul, Radio City, Uber and Zee5 Global have conveyed their nostalgic sentiments and goodbyes to Kaali Peeli taxis on their social media channels.
The departure of these taxis marks the end of an era in Mumbai's transportation landscape, leaving behind a legacy that will always be remembered.