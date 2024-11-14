Trump's win sparks Twitter exodus: Bluesky user base hits 15 million

After Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, X (formerly Twitter) saw a significant user decline, with over 115,000 U.S. users deactivating their accounts the day after the election, as per a CNN report. This figure only accounts for deactivations on the website, excluding mobile app data, which suggests the actual number could be even higher, according to ANI.

Advertisment

This decline follows Elon Musk's prominent role in the election, where he openly supported Trump's campaign, leading to backlash from users. Many have moved to Bluesky, an alternative social media platform, which has seen its user base double within 90 days to 15 million. In the week following the election, Bluesky gained a million new sign-ups, according to Similarweb.

As X’s user base shrinks, criticisms of the platform’s moderation and content policies under Musk’s leadership are intensifying. Musk’s changes to X—such as cutting content moderators, reinstating banned accounts, allowing controversial content, and revamping the verification system—have been linked to a loss of advertisers and a declining ad business.

Prominent figures in journalism, including Charlie Warzel, New York Times columnist Mara Gay, and former CNN anchor Don Lemon, have also announced their departure from X, opting to continue their work on Bluesky. British news organisation The Guardian has followed suit, citing concerns over Musk’s influence during the election. The publication confirmed it would no longer post from its official accounts on X, although journalists may still use the platform for news-gathering purposes.

The Guardian's departure is part of a larger trend of users and organisations reevaluating their presence on X amid Musk's growing influence in the political sphere.