Brands celebrate Team India’s historic win over South Africa in ICC Men's T20 World Cup final

The internet was flooded with congratulatory posts from brands like Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Spotify, Adidas, Dream11, Netflix, etc.
India secured the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title after 17 years with a seven-run win over South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Brands rose to the occasion and applauded the victory in their own unique ways.
The official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, Adidas applauded with a picture of captain Rohit Sharma celebrating the victory. It used the #YouGotThis to appreciate the motivation and determination that went behind Team India for its latest accomplishment.
Indian fantasy sports platform and lead sponsor of the T20 World Cup, Dream11 posted an image of the players in the tournament and added, "Dreams do come true!"
Starbucks India toasted a cup of coffee to the team for emerging victorious in the tournament.
Netflix India added a clip from the movie '83' depicting the feelings of fans worldwide.
Spotify India praised team India by attaching the famous Chak De India song in a post on X.
Indian music streaming service and distributor JioSaavn congratulated the team by recalling the popular 'Apna Time Aayega' song.
Zomato added a sketch of the three players responsible for the big win, and added, "ICC Script of the Year ♥️" in a post on Instagram.
Swiggy posted a drawing of a delivery partner handing the trophy to the winning team and consolation rewards to others in the tournament on Instagram.
Entertainment aggregator platform BookMyShow applauded by using several shots that followed the victory with the caption, "Biggest blockbuster of the year ka award lene aa gaye hain humare MEN IN BLUE."
Flipkart delivered the trophy to 'Sharma Ji & Boys' applauding the entire team's victory over South Africa.