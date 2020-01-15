Brands ride on the new-password trend on Twitter

Brands use the new #NewPassword trend to tell their stories on Twitter.
A trend on social media is a quick joy ride for brands. The latest is #NewPassword - a meme chain which has been trending on microblogging site Twitter. The meme features a template to change passwords and brands have been using it to tell their own stories. The concept plays on the hassle of setting up a password which has to tick several boxes like 'strength' and the combination of 'alphabets, cases, numbers' and 'symbols'.
Brands, government agencies and Tweeples have all tried their hand at the trend. Here are a few: