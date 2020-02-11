Cadbury Silk's Snapchat lens reappears for Valentine's Day

From the gazillion different ways brands can utilise social networking platforms, Mondelez has chosen Snapchat's customised lens filter to reach out to netizens for Valentine's Day.
In what is called a sponsored Lens – a feature Snapchat offers to brands for a more personalised mode of communication, Cadbury Silk finds its imprints on the social media app with a custom filter fashioned in its trademark style of advertising.
Like any other filter on the app, this one enables users to take pictures or videos of themselves – within the visible Cadbury Silk frame. For videos, the filter instructs you to blow a kiss at the camera, which triggers the lens to the Cadbury Silk song in the background, while a heart shaped piece of Cadbury Silk pops out of the bar, disappearing mid air.
The brand has been at it for a while now, dating back to 2018 when the 'Pop Your Heart' campaign surfaced. Then, the campaign aimed to promote special edition Silk products. The lens has been crafted by Carat in association with Snapchat.
We reached out to Mondelez to get some insights into the effort that went into its conception and execution. A Mondelez India spokesperson gave us some behind-the-scenes details of the campaign. Commenting on the inception of the campaign and the brand's collaboration with Snapchat, the spokesperson says, “The first collaboration had happened through the Snapchat global team in 2018. The user base of Snapchat is young teens and tweens interested in creating their own content and showcasing their talent... With this perfect overlap between both platform and brand audiences, we decided to leverage the symbiotic relationship and explore a Snapchat Lens for Valentine’s Day.”
Speaking on the creation of the lens, the spokesperson says, “We used the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk jingle and brought out the beauty of the Heartpop pack by showing a chocolate heart pop out of the pack when a user blows a kiss. The lens and filter see record breaking engagement rates. We see over 60 per cent Snapchat users engaging with the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk lens and sharing their videos on social.”
But what does the brand aim for through this marketing tactic, we wondered. The spokesperson responds, “We are targeting the 15-24 year old, digital savvy, experimenting, playful and spontaneous consumers through this. Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has been activating Valentine’s Day for six years. Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has a unique portfolio for V-day with the limited edition Heartpop pack as the lead pack. Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has been nudging consumers to express their feelings and Say it with Silk.”
We've seen similar efforts from other brands in the past as well. For instance, here are specially designed Snapchat lenses from KFC and Pepsi.