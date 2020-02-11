Cadbury Silk's Snapchat lens reappears for Valentine's Day

We reached out to Mondelez to get some insights into the effort that went into its conception and execution. A Mondelez India spokesperson gave us some behind-the-scenes details of the campaign. Commenting on the inception of the campaign and the brand's collaboration with Snapchat, the spokesperson says, “The first collaboration had happened through the Snapchat global team in 2018. The user base of Snapchat is young teens and tweens interested in creating their own content and showcasing their talent... With this perfect overlap between both platform and brand audiences, we decided to leverage the symbiotic relationship and explore a Snapchat Lens for Valentine’s Day.”