Celebrities, cricket and non-English content – Helo's potent mix for India

Helo's main competitor ShareChat is backed by Twitter and boasts a user base of 60 million. Another rival is Roposo, which was originally launched in July 2014 as a fashion-based social network, before shifting to videos in 2017. Apart from India, Helo also has Indian language users in 13 global markets. It facilitates content creation, much like its sibling platform TikTok, while adding a social and community twist with sharing and following options. The platform also provides in-app stickers, templates, among other tools, to facilitate creation.