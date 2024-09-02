Don’t moan about advertising on LinkedIn, focus on ‘shares’, play the long game

If it makes sense for you to be on Reddit, by all means, give it a shot. But I think what's core is to figure out, what am I trying to get out of this page. I go back to another thing that we keep saying to clients, that is, just because you have x number of followers does not mean that every time you post, it by default goes to all of these followers. So, if it makes sense for your brand to be on it, try it.