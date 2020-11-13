Durex celebrates the return of PUBG Mobile and sleepless nights

Captioned “Winners always come prepared!”, the condom brand gets moment marketing bang on.
At a time when people are looking to get their sleep habits right, trust Durex to come up with a post that celebrates the return of sleepless nights. The condom brand is pointing towards the obvious...
... PUBG Mobile, a multiplayer video game, has announced its return to Indian shores after the government banned it in September 2020 along with 117 other apps. PUBG Corporation that owns the PUBG game has announced it plans to return to India and launch a new game created specifically for the Indian market: PUBG MOBILE INDIA.
PUGB Mobile enjoyed a superlative following in India where seeing a group of young kids or men huddled around a bench or other public places playing the online multiplayer games had become a common sight. They would then do the same all night long from their respective homes.
The Corporation plans to invest $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.