Edelweiss Mutual Fund uses truck art to promote mutual fund investments

Edelweiss Mutual Funds, managed by Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, one of India's youngest and fastest asset management companies, has come up with a creative social media post inspired by trucks. The company has used truck art and slogans to promote mutual fund investments.
Keeping in mind the campaigns inspired and loved by art community and marketers, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited have created its own version of Mutual Fund investment.
The company shared the post on LinkedIn. The post says, "Indian trucks in an alternate universe of investment."
Some of the slogans read: 'Mein bhi badi hokar long term investment banungi', 'Invest kar pagli, pyar ho jayega', 'SIP OK Please'.