Elon Musk highlights plan for payments, monetisation on Twitter

Musk, who is a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist has plans to monetise creator content on Twitter, among other things.
Twitter has been thrown headfirst into the eye of a hurricane since Musk's takeover. Starting from the last week of October till now, there have been multiple changes on the platform and Musk seems to be making it clear that he is not slowing down anytime soon.
The biggest announcement from last week was the introduction of a $8 verification fee - essentially a subscription plan that allowed users to access other perks on the platform. Take a look at some of the features offered below.
According to media reports, another avenue of monetisation that Musk is looking at, is through the creator community. In September 2021, before Musk's takeover, Twitter had introduced a feature that allowed users to pay tips to and support certain creators.
Taking it one step further, Musk wants people to be able to buy products effortlessly from Twitter. Instagram has already successfully executed on this by introducing a shopping tab on the Explore page that allows users to view and buy new products without leaving the app.
Apart from the verification fee, Musk also instituted a content moderation council to regulate free speech on the platform. In the past, Musk has described himself as a 'free speech absolutist' who proudly announced that he would roll back many of Twitter's existing content rules. On paper, however, Twitter's content moderation rules remain the same.