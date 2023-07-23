Elon Musk reveals plans to change Twitter logo

The Tesla CEO announced the logo change through a tweet, aiming to bid farewell to ‘all the birds’.
Elon Musk’s Twitter do-over continues, with new plans to alter the logo of the microblogging platform. He announced the move through a tweet that read, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”
Musk even shared a proto design which he’d like to take forward, but instead of a bird, the logo ought to read X.
In another Tweet, the Tesla CEO pointed at adopting a worthwhile logo that is posted on the social media site, and going live with it worldwide in 24 hours.
In April Musk onboarded Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of the company. And with the hiring, Musk also emphasised the idea of turning Twitter into an everything app, X. In October last, Musk said that buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X.
Besides the complete identity overhaul, the microblogging platform is also undergoing some operational changes under the aegis of Elon Musk. A few months ago, Musk sparked the whole Twitter badge shenanigans. And to push the verification buys, he has since set up limits on characters, the number of posts a user can see in a day, and also the number of direct messages.