The poll has spoken; Elon Musk to resign as Twitter CEO after he finds someone “foolish enough” to take the job

Musk will then run the software and server teams.
Seeing the results of his last poll on Twitter, owner Elon Musk has said he will step down as the CEO of the microblogging platform “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and server teams.”
On 19 December 2022, Musk, in a Twitter poll, asked if he should step down as the head of Twitter and that he’d abide by the results of the poll. A day later, 57.5% of voters agreed to the proposal of his stepping down.
However, whether Musk has a CEO lined up or if he will start searching for one is an interesting question to ponder upon. Why? Musk had responded to a tweet on the same lines saying “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.” He has his work cut out now.