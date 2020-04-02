Famous Innovations asks Google to add new feature to Google Maps

The Mumbai-based creative agency has asked Google to add the feature that will show crowds as red dots when the map is in walking mode.
One of the central tenets to halt Coronavirus’ spread is social distancing.
The World Health Organization (WHO) advice on social distancing is to maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Why? WHO says, “When someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth, which may contain the virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus, if the person coughing has the disease.”
Governments and public health organisations across the world have emphasised on the need for social distancing.
So, keeping this in mind, Famous Innovations, a creative agency based out of Mumbai, uploaded a video on its social media channels, asking Google, the global tech giant, to introduce a new ‘Crowd feature’ to Google Maps.
In the video, the agency mentions how helpful Google Maps has been and thinks the feature will have a bigger role to play in these difficult times.
Famous Innovations is suggesting a small addition to Maps. It has asked Google to use its visualisation skills to detect traffic.
A press release says, “When you’re out to get groceries or to walk your dog, wouldn’t it be great if you could find out if there’s a crowd around the corner and avoid them? Better yet, what if the cops could find out, too, and go ask them to go home.”
“That’s the thought that led Famous Innovations to suggest a new Google Maps feature - crowds. Just like Maps shows red lines for traffic jams, this feature would show red dots for crowds while the map is in walking mode...”
Adding such a feature would help reduce crowds, which, in turn, can help halt the spread of Coronavirus to a great extent.
We are eager to see how Google responds to it.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of April 2, 2020, there are 1,860 active Coronavirus cases and 53 people have died.
Several brands (link above) are doing their bit to make people aware of the virus, the precautions to take, and even encouraging people to stay indoors and respect the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown.