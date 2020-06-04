Five Indian Premier League teams make their debut on TikTok

But lately, TikTok hasn't had the best time in India. Netizens called the app out for its lack of content moderation after content promoting violence against women and animal cruelty was found on it. It prompted the National Council of Women (NCW) chief to write to the government to have the app banned. Adding to it was an infamous tiff between TikTokers and YouTubers. All this led to people downvoting the TikTok app, and as a result, its rating fell to 1.3.