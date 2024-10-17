Ganji Chudail and Birju turn to Pilgrim for hair and skin makeovers

Instagram sensation and brands’ recent favourite influencer Ganji Chudail is back with another collaboration with skincare brand Pilgrim. The two-part ad series, posted on the Instagram page Majedar Kahani, creatively promotes Pilgrim's products in a humorous and unconventional way, showcasing how they work wonders even for a witch.

Advertisment

In the first part of the ad, Ganji Chudail, known for her bald head, wreaks havoc in her village while obsessively searching for a way to grow long hair. Villagers are in disarray as she attempts various strange solutions.

Enter Pilgrim’s Advanced Hair Growth Serum. One woman suggests placing the serum in a spot accessible to the witch. The result? After using the serum for 28 years, Ganji Chudail's transformation is dramatic—she goes from being a bald witch to a beauty icon with long, luscious hair.

The once-feared figure becomes a beauty icon, and villagers start hanging Pilgrim's serum bottles alongside traditional good-luck charms like lemon and chili outside their homes.



The second ad picks up after Ganji Chudail's hair transformation. Now sporting long locks, she’s seen going on dates with her new boyfriend, Sultan-e-Shaitan, in a bid to make her ex-boyfriend, Birju, jealous. The sight of her and her new beau sends Birju into a fit of rage, as he laments over his lack of fair skin and handsomeness.

However, just when things seem bleak for Birju, a bottle of Pilgrim’s Vitamin C Face Serum magically appears. Over five days of using the product, Birju’s skin begins to glow, and his confidence returns.

Now boasting a charming “alpha man” persona and showing off his rizz (internet slang for charisma), Birju catches the attention of Ganji Chudail once again. She becomes infatuated with him all over, but he maintains an aloof attitude. In the end, she confronts Birju, and the two seem to reconcile, with Ganji Chudail playfully calling him her “pookie.”

Ganji Chudail, whose name roughly translates to “bald witch” in English, has evolved from a wacky cartoon character to a beloved internet sensation. What started as an animated figure on the popular YouTube channel Majedar Kahani—known for its animated Hindi stories like Akbar-Birbal and Panchatantra—has now become a cultural phenomenon.



Today, brands like Netflix, Swiggy Instamart, and Nykaa have all joined the bandwagon, collaborating with Ganji Chudail for promotional content. She even made an appearance in the marketing for Stree 2, further cementing her place in pop culture.