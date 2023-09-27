Google marks 25th anniversary with special doodle highlighting 25-year logo journey

The special doodle on the 25th birthday showcases the evolution of Google’s logo over the years.
Google which has answered every question over the years has turned 25 years old today. The online search engine is celebrating its birthday with a doodle, taking a ‘walk down memory lane’, and showcasing different doodles that have appeared on the portal. The recent GIF turns ‘Google into G25gle’-marking its milestone to complete 25 years. Once a user clicks on the doodle, the confetti appears on the screen.
The company writes in a blog, “ Today’s Doodle celebrates Google’s 25th year. And while here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago…..”
It also adds, “Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Billions of people from all over the globe use Google to search, connect, work, play, and so much more.”
While the online search engine celebrated its birthday on September 4 for the first seven years, the company decided to shift the celebrations to September 27, as the reason behind this was to coincide with the announcement of a record number of pages that this search engine was indexing.
The worldwide search engine's current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Larry Page on October 24, 2015. Page, meanwhile, took over the same position at Alphabet Inc. On December 3, 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Alphabet as well.
The history of the doodle goes back to 1998- a month before Google was founded. The first doodle was on the long-running ‘Burning Man’ event in Black Rock City, Nevada.