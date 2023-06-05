Hackers target Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story and Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channels

Mojo Story has recovered its account but all its content has been deleted.
Hackers have targeted the YouTube channels of Mojo Story, a media organisation founded by journalist Barkha Dutt, and Tanmay Bhat, a content creator.
Dutt, on June 4, 2023, tweeted that the Mojo Story email and YouTube channel were hacked and she and her team were unable to access the platform.
A day later, she revealed the hackers had deleted all the content on the Mojo Story YouTube channel. “… four years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11 thousand videos, COVID work of 3 years, ALL GONE. I am heartbroken.”
She, in the thread, mentioned they had urged YouTube to freeze the platform so that hackers won’t alter it but were met with a “process of investigation has to be followed" response.
Content creator Bhat on June 5, 2023, tweeted, “hi guys - my YouTube / gmail account has been hacked. 2FA by passed. Need help urgently. Pls DM!”
A YouTube search of Mojo Story and Tanmay Bhat's channel lead to random Tesla channels as the first search result, while the searched for accounts do not appear at all.