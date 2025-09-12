How social media sensations become India’s must-have products

How many times have you watched a cool product on social media and instantly decided you need it? Well, that’s how many of us discover and then share categories that are now becoming prominent and even mainstream.

From tumblers to sneakers, skincare and scented candles, products that once felt niche are suddenly everywhere. What starts as a reel, a TikTok clip, or an influencer’s favourite “must-have” hack often spirals into a nationwide craze, changing how Indians shop and what they aspire to own.

Stanley cups & their dupes

The Stanley Cup is perhaps the clearest example of this phenomenon. Originally designed in the US as a rugged, oversized water tumbler, it became a viral obsession thanks to TikTok and Instagram influencers showing off its pastel colours and ergonomic design.

In India, imported versions quickly gained traction among urban consumers looking for a mix of utility and aesthetics. But as demand grew, local brands flooded the market with lookalike “dupes” — often more affordable, yet offering the same Instagrammable appeal. Today, whether it’s an original or a knock-off, the Stanley-inspired tumbler is a fixture on desks, in gyms, and in coffee shop selfies.

Korean skincare

Sheet masks, snail mucin serums, and lip tints – these became staples not because of ads but because of viral routines online. K-dramas and influencers popularised the concept of “glass skin”, pushing Indian beauty buyers to experiment. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube became the launchpad, with brands such as Innisfree, Laneige and The Face Shop leading the charge.

The category’s success shows how aspirational yet accessible trends can rewrite skincare habits here.

Jade & ice rollers

Wellness culture found its icons in jade rollers and ice rollers. These tools fit neatly into “morning routine” reels and self-care aesthetics. Even if the science is debated, their popularity is driven by the calm, ritualistic content they enable – and how good they look on camera.

Promoted as de-puffing, cooling, and a touch of luxury in everyday skincare, these rollers aren’t just about results – they are about the experience.

Mini projectors

Affordable mini projectors turned the idea of “home cinema” into a viral setup. A plain wall, fairy lights, and maybe Netflix clips made them aspirational, particularly for students and young professionals. Brands such as Egate and Portronics benefitted as people recreated this cosy, cinematic vibe in their homes.

Instax cameras

Polaroid-style photography came back through Instax cameras, promoted heavily in journaling spreads, travel scrapbooks and party setups on Instagram. Their appeal lay in combining instant gratification with nostalgia, making them a hit for gifting and lifestyle-oriented young buyers.

Their appeal lay in being both retro and current, tapping into the desire to make memories tangible again. Fujifilm cemented its position by tapping into this “retro made modern” wave, collaborating with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

GoPro & adventure cams

Adventure content thrives on social media, and GoPro found its audience here. Compact, durable, and perfect for action-packed reels, it became the camera of choice for anyone wanting to tell a story from their perspective – whether diving underwater, trekking mountains, or simply strapping it on a bike for city rides. Its relatability came from not being limited to pros but also including everyday creators.

Scented candles & diffusers

Candles and diffusers turned into symbols of self-care, relaxation, and cosy living. Videos showcasing “night routines” or “that girl aesthetics” almost always featured a candle flickering in the background. For young consumers, they weren’t just about fragrance – they were a way to set the mood, unwind after a long day, and curate a vibe that felt Instagram-ready.

Now, candles are available in as many shapes as you can think of – Indian desserts such as jalebi and rasgulla, your favourite cartoon characters like Tom & Jerry and many more, even customised ones.

Air fryers

Social media’s obsession with quick, guilt-free cooking propelled air fryers into kitchens across India. Food creators churned out reels on fries, nuggets, brownies, and even parathas—all “healthier” because they were air-fried. What was once a niche appliance quickly became a staple, proving how the internet can turn a functional gadget into a cultural moment.

The speed and ease of demonstrating results in short videos worked in the product’s favour, making brands like Philips and Wonderchef household names.

Sneakers

Sneakers are no longer just for sports—they’re statements. Instagram OOTDs, unboxings, and sneakerhead communities turned limited drops into cultural moments. While Nike and Adidas drive hype, Indian brands like Campus and Puma offer affordable entry points, widening the base of sneaker culture.

Even Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has his own sneaker brand – Arks.

Backpacks

No longer just functional, backpacks evolved into aesthetic accessories for work, college, and even casual outings. Instagram feeds featuring sleek, minimalist designs – often paired with laptops, coffee cups, and co-working vibes – gave backpacks a makeover. Brands leaned into this by pushing styles that were equally practical and photogenic, aligning with the café-hopping, travel-light culture.

Sleek, minimalist designs from brands like Herschel and Mokobara became symbols of mobility and modern lifestyles, far beyond their practical use.

Dyson & its dupes

Dyson’s cordless vacuums and hairstyling tools became aspirational products thanks to slick marketing and influencer tie-ups. But their high prices also created a parallel market of dupes. Indian consumers began hunting for “Dyson-like” gadgets on Amazon, making budget versions from brands like Agaro and Havells viral in their own right. The dynamic shows how social media can fuel both aspiration and affordability in the same breath.

Social media doesn’t just drive aspiration; it also fuels parallel markets where savvy shoppers hunt for cheaper versions that still “look the part”.

Products don’t rise because of traditional advertising – they ride on relatability, aspiration, and the aesthetics of short-form video. For Indian consumers, it’s about blending function with identity: a tumbler isn’t just for water, sneakers aren’t just for running, and candles aren’t just for fragrance. Social media has blurred the line between product and lifestyle, turning everyday items into cultural markers of how we live, work, and aspire.