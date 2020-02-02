Indeed India targets job seekers with #IndeedPeDhoondo campaign

We reached out to Webenza to get some insights about the campaign. Commenting on the collaboration between TikTok and Indeed, Rajan Bagga, digital marketing manager, Webenza says, “Our research showed that TikTok is the brighter side of the Internet where people go to relax and avoid clickbaity content. Indeed India expects to amplify its purpose of alleviating job search struggles and it was a no-brainer that TikTok could play right into that.The communications team at TikTok India was extremely cooperative and helped us through and through.”