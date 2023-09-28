Indonesia's new ban on social media e-commerce transactions throttles TikTok's ambitions for SE Asia

A TikTok Indonesia spokesperson expressed concern about the ban's impact on the livelihoods of the approximately 6 million local sellers active on TikTok Shop. The trade minister stated that the regulation's main goal is to ensure fair competition and protect user data. Additionally, the regulation mandates a minimum price of $100 for specific items purchased directly from abroad through e-commerce platforms in Indonesia. TikTok has been given one week to comply with the regulation or face possible closure."