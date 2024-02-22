Instagram Creator Marketplace launches in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The marketplace helps brands connect with the right creators and also helps creators get noticed by brands.
Instagram is a platform for brands and creators to work together, offering various options such as branded content and partnership ads. The company initiated testing of its creator marketplace in the US in 2022, providing a space for brands and creators to seamlessly engage and collaborate on partnership opportunities.
Instagram has announced that it will expand its creator marketplace to eight more markets. Over the next few weeks, the platform will be inviting creators and brands in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Japan, India, and Brazil to join Instagram's creator marketplace. Furthermore, Chinese export brands will be able to collaborate with creators in countries outside of China.
While it may be difficult to find creators for partnership ads based on brand preferences, the company has started testing machine learning-driven recommendations in the US. These recommendations utilise Instagram data to assist brands in identifying creators who are well-suited for their campaigns. Eligible brands will be able to access these recommendations through Instagram's creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite in the upcoming months.
Instagram’s creator marketplace can help brands easily find relevant creators for any kind of collaboration, but one of the most powerful is partnership ads. Partnership ads (formerly known as branded content ads) allow advertisers to amplify content with a creator or other partner’s handle to scale their collaborations. Partnership ads are the transparent way for advertisers and creators to run ads together and Instagram’s creator marketplace helps brands discover creators to partner with.
Here’s how it works:
Join Instagram’s Creator Marketplace
Brands join Instagram’s creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite. Creators join from their professional dashboard in the Instagram app. Creators can indicate brands and interests relevant to them. Creators can also create a portfolio to highlight what makes them unique.
Find the Right Match
To help match the right creators and brands for campaigns, testing of new custom, machine learning-powered creator recommendations for each brand is in the pipeline. . Brands can also search for creators, filtering for creator and audience attributes. They can also see a list of creators who have expressed interest and check out creator portfolios.
Connect & Collaborate
Creators receive brand messages in a dedicated partnership messages folder at the top of the Primary tab. Brands can reach out to creators directly or create and send a project to multiple creators outlining the branded content or partnership ad opportunity. Creators can review the details and requirements of the opportunity, as well as the rate, all within the Instagram app.
Create & Launch
Once brands and creators come to an agreement, they are ready to create. Advertisers can boost organic Instagram content as partnership ads, including branded content with the paid partnership label, or they can create new partnership ads in Ads Manager.