Instagram head Adam Mosseri reacts to Kardashian sisters' story in new video

He addressed the new update and the user experience the platform hopes to create.
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram published a new video a day after Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian shared a story about bringing the 'old Instagram' back. The siblings shared a post by a photographer which was an appeal to the platform to revert to its older version - one which emphasised on photos more than videos.
Mosseri uploaded a video on his social media handles. The video is longest on Twitter - nearly two minutes long, and he clarifies that the new update has only been rolled out to a select group of people. He says that the aim is to make Instagram a more full screen immersive experience - not only for video but for photos too.
Mosseri acknowledges in the video that the experience might not be good yet and that the company is open to feedback about improving the user experience. Many creators have taken to social media to express their disapproval for the new algorithm - claiming it takes focus away from the content that people create and focuses more on videos, ads, and branded content.
(This is a developing story.)