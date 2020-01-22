It's TikTok's turn to be woke

As #AllTheDifference is a powerful theme, it can cut across many aspects. The more number of people create content with it, in their own manner, it gives TikTok the added reach and in turn more engagement and growth. Going beyond these metrics, if TikTok is trying to be a change-maker, then it is failing in my view. TikTok shouldn't have kept the theme open for individual perception. If I were to take the example of the ALS challenge on Facebook, which in my opinion did wonders to Facebook as a change-maker platform, TikTok with this campaign went too broad and lost sight of whatever it wanted to achieve.