Koo shuts down operations amid failed merger talks

"When one of these companies takes off, it can't be left to the whims of the capital market, which goes up and down. It needs a strategic outlook to safeguard it and make it thrive. These aren't to be looked at as profit-churning machines within two years from launch. They need to be nurtured for a larger long-term play. We would love to see that long-term view for large bets from India," Radhakrishna explained.

