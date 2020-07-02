Lay's India goes on a gratitude spree

Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India said, “At the beginning of this month, we launched a campaign - #Heartwork to thank farmers, truck drivers, retailers, and many more unsung heroes who have brought joy to millions. Maintaining the chain of gratitude, we reached out to leading companies and brands such as Flipkart, Tide, Vistara, Kia and Cadbury and many more, with a customised virtual pack to express our gratitude for their #Heartwork.