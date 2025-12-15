Maggi's viral 'noodle capsule': AI prank captures millions of views, brand reacts

In a display of generative AI's cultural impact, a video featuring a purported "Maggi capsule" that instantly transforms into a bowl of noodles when dropped in boiling water has taken the internet by storm. The clip, and subsequent iterations with a tablet, quickly racked up over millions of views across platforms, driving massive engagement and widespread consumer confusion.

The viral clips, shared by vloggers, showcased a small, branded yellow capsule yielding a ready-to-eat Maggi, with creators complimenting the supposed "revolutionary new product." The spectacle instantly ignited a debate among users: was this a real, time-saving SKU launch or simply a clever prank?

The answer, as eagle-eyed users quickly deduced by spotting tell-tale AI glitches like distorted forks and oddly-rendered human expressions, was the latter.

Maggi India, the Nestlé-owned brand, was quick to leverage the organic buzz with a playful clap-back. Weighing in on the comment sections of the viral clips, the official handle posted a humorous, tongue-in-cheek appeal: “Pls don't celebrate April Fool's Day in other months.”

This prompt, witty response by the brand may have helped them capitalise on the massive virality, successfully managing the narrative and turning a potentially confusing hoax into a moment of positive brand-consumer connection.