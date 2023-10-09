Meta plans to introduce ad-free Instagram and Facebook for Indian users by next year: Mint

On October 2nd, The Wall Street Journal revealed Meta's intentions to roll out an ad-free subscription tier within the European Union, targeting users who are unwilling to consent to Meta's user tracking-based personalized advertisements, which presently serve as its primary revenue source. The proposed subscription plan may entail a cost of $14 (approximately ₹1,150) per month for mobile access to Instagram and $17 (approximately ₹1,400) per month for desktop access to both Instagram and Facebook.