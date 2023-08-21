Meta plans to launch web version of Threads next week: WSJ report

The users will be able to see thread's posts on the web but access to it will be limited as the threads app is built keeping mobile users in mind.
According to a report by Wall Street Journal, the social media giant Meta has announced to roll out the web version of Threads next week.
The report mentions that Meta is planning to launch a web version of Threads early next week but the plans aren’t yet final and it could be changed. The users can see the thread's posts on the web but access to it is limited as the threads app is built keeping mobile users in mind.
Last week, Threads and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that the web version of Threads is being tested internally. The WSJ report noted that Threads had started showing labels for state-controlled media outlets in a bid to stop fake news and propaganda.