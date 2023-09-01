Musk says X to soon offer audio and video calling feature

Users will not have to share their numbers to make the calls.
Users of X, the social media network formerly called Twitter, will soon be able to make audio and video calls without having to share their phone numbers.
As per Musk, these calls will work on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, and will effectively turn X into the effective global address book. There is, however, no clear timeline for its launch.
This is another offering that adds to Musk’s aim to turn X into a super app that offers users a plethora of services.