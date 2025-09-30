New WhatsApp updates: Live photos, AI themes, group search & android document scan

WhatsApp has rolled out a suite of new features and updates over the past few months. The additions include the ability to send live and motion photos, new ways to get creative with Meta AI, and more.
Live and motion photos: Users can now share Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android) that capture life just as it is, complete with sound and movements, meaning they can share moments with friends on any platform.
New chat themes with Meta AI: Earlier this year, the platform introduced Chat Themes as a way to customise chats. Now users can leverage the power of Meta AI to boost creativity and make custom chat themes of their own. (Meta AI features may not be available to all users.)
New backgrounds with Meta AI: Now with AI, users can create unique backgrounds for video calls to put themselves in their favourite surroundings or try something new. Users can also add AI backgrounds when taking photos and videos directly in chats. (Meta AI features may not be available to all users.)
New sticker packs: The app has introduced new sticker packs to make chats expressive and fun. Users can download stickers from the Fearless Bird, School Days or Vacation packs whose cute characters can sum up how they are feeling without needing to say a word.
Easier group search: Group chat names sometimes get so creative that they can be hard to remember. Now, users just search for someone they know who's in the group in their Chats tab, and it will display the groups they have in common.
Document scanning on Android: Android users can now scan, crop, save and send documents directly from WhatsApp (this feature was already available on iPhone).
The platform announced that users can stay tuned for new features and updates soon.