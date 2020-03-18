"Only Bunty would survive": They said

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Bunty, the scout from the 2013 TV commercial for HUL's soap brand Lifebuoy, has resurfaced on social media, in the form of memes. The ad for Lifebuoy Handwash was originally crafted by Lowe Lintas. It was launched with a proposition that the product takes lesser time to wash hands compared to regular soap bars. While Bunty, in the ad, had to keep rubbing his hands with soap for at least a minute, his classmates, who used Lifebuoy, did it in 10 seconds. They ridiculed him, and asked him if his soap was 'slow'.