"Only Bunty would survive": They said

The young scout from Lifebuoy's 2013 TVC resurfaced in memes on Twitter amid the COVID-19 threat. In 2013, he was ridiculed, but now, he's a hero.
Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Bunty, the scout from the 2013 TV commercial for HUL's soap brand Lifebuoy, has resurfaced on social media, in the form of memes. The ad for Lifebuoy Handwash was originally crafted by Lowe Lintas. It was launched with a proposition that the product takes lesser time to wash hands compared to regular soap bars. While Bunty, in the ad, had to keep rubbing his hands with soap for at least a minute, his classmates, who used Lifebuoy, did it in 10 seconds. They ridiculed him, and asked him if his soap was 'slow'.
Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) website mentions that the duration of washing hands properly "takes about as long as singing 'Happy Birthday' twice..." The 'duration' has also found mention in guidelines issued by other experts.
Although the ad was launched in 2013, netizens didn't forget it, and they didn't forget Bunty either. Only this time around, Bunty was seen in memes, which show him to have foreseen the Coronavirus situation of 2019. "Only Bunty would survive..."