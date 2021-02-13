Pizza Hut, Paytm, Dunzo, Durex… Lay’s illustrates the relationship we share with these brands

For Valentine’s Day, the PepsiCo chips brand created special social media posts to show the ‘Relationship Status’ we share with different brands.
While Valentine’s Day is all about our special one, Lay’s, the chips brand went ahead to show us the ‘Relationship Status’ we share with our most favourite brands. It created special social media posts where it accurately named what we think of some of India’s biggest brands.
These special, customized messages featured the new Lay’s Herby Crush and Lay’s Cheesy Love, the two new, limited-time flavours launched by the brand earlier this month.
Shailja Joshi, Associate Director, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India said, “Sustaining the momentum on the ‘What’s Your Relationchip Status’ campaign that we started earlier this month, we reached out to leading brands to celebrate the unique ‘Relationchip Status’ that consumers share with them in an engaging and light-hearted virtual chat."
"We curated special, personalized messages for them using the newly-launched Lay’s Herby Crush and Lay’s Cheesy Love flavours, in an attempt to spread the love and joy this Valentine’s season. We sincerely hope our consumers enjoy this special digital token from our end.”
