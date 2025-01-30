Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani appear on KBC

Popular YouTubers Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani appeared on a special episode of the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In a clip circulating on social media from the quiz show, Samay, known for his roast show India's Got Latent, is seen joking about Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic film Sooryavansham.

The clip features Samay and Tanmay in the hot seat, while Bhuvan and Kamiya sit in the audience. Samay humorously remarks that the first, second, and third Amitabh Bachchan film he ever watched was EVV Satyanarayana’s Sooryavansham, all thanks to its endless television reruns.

Adding to the fun, he playfully asked the actor why he tasted the kheer “a second time” despite knowing it was poisoned, leaving Bachchan in splits. Bachchan also quoted his iconic dialogue from Shahenshah film: “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.”

In response, Samay playfully quipped, “Aapne beta bana hi diya hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (If you’ve made me your son, then can I get a share in your property?)” while folding his hands. He went on to humorously recall an attempt to enter Amitabh’s grand Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, only to be stopped by security guards. The clip ends with Samay joking, “Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir, aapko humare saath baithna pad raha hai (I can’t believe, sir, that you have to sit with us).”

Sony Entertainment has also shared a video featuring the YouTubers. In the video, Samay, Bhuvan and Kamiya are seen humorously recreating situations in Amitabh Bachchan’s signature style. They also imitate his iconic “7 crore” dialogue.



Samay Raina is a stand-up comedian who gained recognition as the joint winner of Comicstaan Season 2, Prime Video India’s stand-up comedy reality show, alongside Aakash Gupta. Last year, he launched his bold, roast-driven show India’s Got Latent on YouTube. And recently, he introduced an app for the same that has India's Got Latent episodes and more shows on genres like poetry, rap, etc.

Tanmay Bhat, a writer and comedian, previously wrote jokes for award shows and television comedy programs. He was also a co-founder of the now-disbanded, controversial comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB). Since 2019, he has been an active YouTuber.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam is best known for his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. In addition to being a digital creator, he has expanded his career as an actor and producer. Kamiya Jani, known for her popular food vlogs, is celebrated for her candid conversations with celebrities about their lifestyle and culinary preferences.