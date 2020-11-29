Snapchat introduces TikTok-like feature called 'Spotlight'

Spotlight gives users the opportunity to earn money with short format videos that look suspiciously like TikTok videos...
Snapchat is redesigning its app to introduce a tab dedicated to short videos. The feature is called Spotlight and one can't help but notice that the resemblance to TikTok is uncanny.
In a press release, Snapchat claims that Spotlight is designed to entertain the community while living up to Snapchat values, with the community’s well-being as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn’t allow (for) public comments.
In the same way that users add a video to a story, they can submit their video snaps to Spotlight by selecting on the ‘Send To’ option on the screen, followed by tapping on 'Spotlight' and selecting the 'Send' option.
Snapchat encourages users to use various creative tools available within the app, such as text captions, AR lenses, GIFs or sounds and music, to make their videos stand out from the rest.
The company also mentioned that the content on Spotlight needs to be original. The user making the posts needs to be 16 or older to be eligible for the $1 million reward. Any infringing material or content reported by others will be removed from the platform immediately.
Spotlight will be initially available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and France, and will be made available in more countries soon.
Snapchat did not mention when Spotlight will be available in India. When it makes an arrival, it will be part of the bevy of apps that have tried to fill the gap since TikTok got banned in India earlier this year.
Instagram has also announced the extension of the testing of Reels, a new video format, to India. This format offers a new way to create and share short 15-second videos on Instagram. Reels can be found on two parts of Instagram – in the ‘Stories’ space and the on the ‘Explore’ page. Short videos that Instagram creators create under the ‘Reels’ section can be viewed and played back from their profiles.
There are also other platforms like Gaana HotShots, Trell, Roposo, Mitron, Chingari, MX Takatak and Zee5's HiPi, which all offer users an opportunity to consume short format videos.