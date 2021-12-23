Sprite takes to influencer marketing in latest campaign

The ads feature influencers like Yashaswini Dayama, Rohan Shah, Viraj Sheth and Kareema Barry.
Sprite India's latest campaign aims to give people a peek into the lives of content creators. Starring influencers like Yashaswini Dayama, Rohan Shah, Viraj Sheth, Kareema Barry, Jake Sitlani, among others, the campaign chronicles the days of the week and the influencers' content creation process.
The campaign is called 'Friday release' and the creators illustrate the different days of their week. Notably, beyond being a plug for the product, the content addresses the different types of difficulties that the creators face, when it comes to creating content. Beyond the process of creation, the influencers also have to face a lot of vitriol and hate comments from faceless trolls, who try to discourage them.