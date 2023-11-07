Star’s Anupama promotes PM Modi’s ‘Vocal For Local’ initiative

Using a famous TV show’s cast or celebs to publicise gov initiatives is an age-old tactic.
Actors promoting government initiatives is a recurring trend and and joining the bandwagon is Anupama from the eponymous popular TV show.
Prime Minister Modi, on November 6, 2023, shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring Anupama and her family promoting a slew of initiatives from the incumbent government. The main focus, however, remains on the Vocal For Local initiative.
It is a call for Indians to embrace local consumption and champion domestic industries. Thus, one sees Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) promoting local entrepreneurs online when she uploads a photograph of their wares.
The Prime Minister, in the video, advocates specific actions for citizens to contribute to the #VocalForLocal cause. This includes purchasing locally, using UPI for payments, capturing a selfie with the purchased item alongside the seller or artisan using a domestically manufactured smartphone, and subsequently uploading the selfie to the NAMO app.
Using Anupama makes sense, given the show continues to be one of the most popular in recent memory and people tend to resonate more with popular and relatable characters.