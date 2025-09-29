Sue me and you’ll regret it, rages FoodPharmer

After ITC-owned Sunfeast Dark Fantasy removed an Instagram post promoting its Dark Choco Fills following FoodPharmer’s complaint that the ad suggests parents should replace vegetables in their child’s lunchbox with Dark Fantasy Choco Fills, the deinfluencer lauded the brand before launching into a broader attack on the industry.

Advertisment

“I want to send a message to all companies. The next time I make a video on you, you have two options. The first is to follow what Sunfeast did and remove your ads and the second option is to send me a legal notice,” he declared.

He went on to say that he would appear in court if any brand served him with such a notice. “I will fight against you and I will make sure you regret it.”

As proof of his resolve he told viewers that he refuses to blur logos of brands he criticises despite his lawyer’s advice. Revant Himatsingka, better known as Food Pharmer, first rose to prominence after Mondelez allegedly sent him a legal notice for alleging that Cadbury Bournvita contains excessive sugar.