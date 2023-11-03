Swiggy, Zomato and Myntra hop onto the Bhupendra Jogi craze

#BhupendraJogi has gone viral on social media and several brands have joined the trend.
“Kya naam bataya?” “Bhupendra Jogi”, here’s how Bhupendra Jogi has become a viral sensation on the internet.
He rose to prominence through his candid exchange during the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections. During an interview with a Lallantop reporter, he was asked for his name and the names of places he had visited in the US, to which he simply replied, "Bhupendra Jogi." This moment has since become iconic and is now trending on the internet.
The meme-worthy bit starts at the 22 second mark.
Following this trend, brands have created their own meme versions of Bhupendra Jogi.
Myntra is considering printing his name on a t-shirt and Bewakoof has even released a #BhupendraJogi edition of t-shirts.
Paytm has shared a crossover video featuring SRK in his latest movie teaser ‘Dunki’ replacing the dialogue with Bhupendra Jogi.
Food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato have also joined the trend to promote themselves on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Uber has posted a humorous conversation where a driver asks about the location and the customer replies with 'Bhupendra Jogi'.
Surely, the brands are churning out funny memes and creative remixes of the trending video. What's intriguing is that the clip is more than five years old, yet it has discovered a new lease of life on the internet. This showcases one of the unique aspects of social media, where old content resurfaces with a fresh appeal.