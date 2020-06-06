Twitter blocks Amul from platform over ‘dragon ad’

It’s not often that a brand’s social media profile gets policed by the mediums themselves. In an unusual turn of events, Twitter temporarily restricted the official handle of Indian dairy major Amul. Apparently, it was one of the brand’s recent topical social media creatives crafted around a ‘red dragon’ that caused this. Amul is probably the earliest practitioners of moment marketing and the brand over decades has always had a say in popular topics from foreign policy to cricket. The witty ads generally feature Amul’s mascot, the round eyed moppet popularly known as The Amul Girl.