Twitter sees mass exodus after Musk calls for extremely hardcore culture to build the next version of the bird

People, it seems, don’t want to be “working long hours at high intensity.”
Twitter is losing more feathers. Hundreds of employees reportedly quit after Musk, through a Google Form, asked them to commit by Thursday to a hardcore work culture to build Twitter 2.0.
Those who did not click on ‘yes’ would get three months' severance notice. Former Uber engineer Gergely Orosz detailed the news on Twitter.
This email, as per the Verge, arrived just after Musk met Twitter employees for the first time and two weeks after he ordered mass layoffs. The news company published Musk’s email which you can read below:
Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.
Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway. At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so I think this makes sense.
If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below:
Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance.
Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful.
Elon
The departures include many engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages, raising questions about the stability of the platform amid the loss of employees, says Reuters.