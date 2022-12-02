Twitter suspends Kanye West’s account for rule-breaking

West lost his account “for incitement to violence” says Elon Musk.
Elon Musk has suspended artiste and designer Kanye West’s Twitter account for “incitement to violence”. He made this revelation in a reply to Kim Dotcom, founder of Megaupload, an online file storage and viewing company.
Earlier today, West posted a swastika inside the Star of David causing outrage and while Musk nudged him to follow Twitter’s rules, West was not in the mood. “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” tweeted Musk.
This is not the first time West has faced suspension on Twitter. His account faced temporary suspension, in October 2022, after he posted antisemitic content.
West, on December 1, 2022, found himself under the spotlight after he praised Hitler and the Nazis in an interview. This is the latest controversy from him after he saw his million-dollar deal with Adidas go up in smoke for his antisemitic statements. Balenciaga and Vogue had denounced their relationship with him this year.
On the other hand, this is the most high-profile account suspension from Twitter which under Musk had decided to offer amnesty to suspended accounts a little over a week ago.