Twitter to share ad revenue with blue verified creators

Twitter Blue is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.
Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will start sharing revenue for ads with the creators. But for that, the creator needs to be a Twitter Blue subscriber.
The CEO tweeted, “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.” He added, “To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.”
Earlier this month, the microblogging platform announced that
But the CEO of Tesla has not announced that the quantum of the revenue that will be shared with the creators. Maybe, this move is done to bring back the advertisers back on the platform.