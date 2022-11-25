Twitter verification launch will start by Friday next week: Elon Musk

All the verified accounts will be manually authenticated by the platform.
After putting the hold on the blue-tick, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the ‘Twitter Blue’ service will be launched tentatively by Friday next week.
In his tweet, Musk said that the social media platform will be using different colours for organisations and individuals.
He also mentioned that a gold check will be assigned to the companies, grey for government accounts, and blue colour verification would be used for celebrities’ accounts. The verified accounts will be manually authenticated, the Twitter chief announced.
Musk had earlier introduced an $8 plan which allowed users to get an official ‘blue tick' verified badge. It, however, led to the platform being filled with impostor accounts of brands and famous people spreading misinformation rather than being a "great leveller".