Elon Musk puts the relaunch of Twitter Blue on hold

Launched soon after he bought Twitter, the $8 verification offering was suspended because it led to impostor accounts spreading misinformation.
On Tuesday (22 Nov 2022) , Elon Musk tweeted that the relaunch of Twitter Blue is on hold "until there is a high confidence of stopping impersonation".
The Tesla founder also said that the social networking site might use different colour checks for organisations and individuals.
Musk had introduced an $8 plan, right after buying Twitter, for users to hold a verified badge. It, however, led to the platform being filled with impostor accounts of brands and famous people spreading misinformation than being a "great leveller" which the new owner had espoused when he announced the plan.