UP government's new social media policy imposes life term for anti-national posts

Government has appointed digital agency 'V-Form' to handle ads for promoting schemes and achievements on social media.
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a new social media policy designed to regulate content across platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube. The policy establishes guidelines for managing objectionable social media content and mandates legal action.
Under this new policy, posting anti-national posts is treated as a serious offense, punishable by penalties ranging from three years in prison to life imprisonment. Previously, such offenses were handled under Sections 66E and 66F of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which address privacy violations and cyberterrorism. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, as reported by India Today.
The new policy also addresses the dissemination of obscene or defamatory material online, which can lead to criminal defamation charges, highlighting the serious legal consequences of misusing digital platforms.
Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024 encourages the promotion of government schemes, initiatives, and achievements by featuring advertisements across social media platforms. The policy designates the digital agency 'V-Form' to manage advertisements. V-Form will handle the display of videos, tweets, posts, and reels related to government schemes and initiatives.
Influencers can potentially earn up to Rs 8 lakh per month by promoting government schemes and initiatives on their channels. Additionally, the policy aims to create employment opportunities for social media influencers.
Payment limits have been set for influencers, account holders, and operators on various platforms. For X, Facebook, and Instagram, the maximum monthly payment limits are Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. On YouTube, the limits are Rs 8 lakh for videos, Rs 7 lakh for shorts, Rs 6 lakh for podcasts, and Rs 4 lakh for other content.