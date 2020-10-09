Viral Delhi street food couple’s ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ now on Zomato

The Dhaba went viral after Delhi based food blogger Gaurav Wasan posted a video of their struggle.
Viral social media food fame ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ has now been listed on online food ordering platform Zomato. The ‘Dhaba’ is actually a road side food stall run by an elderly couple near Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The pandemic and the ensuing lockdown robbed them of their business reducing their daily earning to a fistful of ten rupee notes.
The couple and their ‘Dhaba’ went viral on social media after a Delhi based food blogger named Gaurav Wasan (who goes by youtubeswadofficial) posted their video on his social channels like Instagram, Facebook, etc. With the plea going viral, help started pouring in from across quarters.
Celeb Tweets and appeals started pouring urging netizens to usher support. Soon after, Zomato played a quick moment marketing trick, a rather noble one, and announced that the couples’ ‘Dhaba’ has been listed on the platform. Zomato further urged users to highlight similar cases from their neighbourhood.