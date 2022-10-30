What led Roposo to pause its live shows on Diwali?

The platform reached out to the ‘Gen-now’ to convey the message that no amount of texts or calls can measure up to the warmth and joy of spending quality time with your loved ones.

Speaking about the campaign, Mansi Jain, senior vice president and general manager, Roposo, says, “Given that Roposo is equal to ‘live’, we felt that the beauty of live is the connections that you’re able to make, which can’t be done over a video call. And, that is where ‘live’ stands, as it helps the users to interact more deeply.”