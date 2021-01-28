WhatsApp introduces new security feature for linking devices

The new security feature will provide protection when users link their WhatsApp accounts to a computer.
WhatsApp has added an extra layer of security in WhatsApp Web and desktop. The new feature will provide protection when users link their WhatsApp account to a computer.
To do this, WhatsApp will use the face or fingerprint unlock feature available on the mobile phone operating system. In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to the WhatsApp account, users will now be asked to use the face or fingerprint unlock on their phones, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link the device.
The new feature builds on WhatsApp’s existing security measures which pop up a notice in the phone whenever a web/desktop login occurs. It also allows users to unlink devices from the phone at any time.
In a press release, the WhatsApp team said that the face and fingerprint authentication takes place on the device - by design, WhatsApp cannot access the biometric information stored by the phone's operating system.
The new security update for linking devices will be rolling out, alongside a visual redesign to the WhatsApp Web page on phones, to users with compatible devices over the coming weeks.