When a user-generated meme became Truecaller's official communication

While iPhone users have been enjoying the feature for some time, it was unveiled for Android recently. The meme was created by a Twitter user @sagarcasm, and is based on a the photo of a 'smiling Usain Bolt' dashing away ahead of his rivals at a Olympic 100-meter dash in the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the meme, Bolt represents the Truecaller notification. This meme was retweeted at least a couple of thousand times and has probably garnered more attention for the new Truecaller feature than it received during the actual launch. Folks at Truecaller, without wasting much time, endorsed the meme by retweeting it from the brand's official handle. The meme and its endorsement is an example of how telling brand stories is not the brand's preserve anymore.